HUNTINGTON — Forecasters are warning that short bursts of heavy rain starting Wednesday evening could cause already high creeks and streams to overflow and lead to additional flooding in West Virginia.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for most of the state starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning. All schools in McDowell County were closed Wednesday and other counties moved to end classes early, according to education officials.
In the Ohio River Valley, the National Weather Service said rivers, creeks and streams were expected to rise as nearly 2 inches of rain fell on the region Wednesday night into Thursday.
Locally, the watch was issued for Boyd County in Kentucky, Lawrence County in Ohio, and Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Kanawha counties in West Virginia.
“Much of the rainfall tonight may come in a relatively short period of time, bringing a threat of rapid rises on small creeks and streams,” the National Weather Service said Wednesday. “Area creeks and streams will continue to run high from recent rainfall. Flooding will continue to be a possibility, particularly in low-lying or flood-prone areas.”
In Wayne County, the National Weather Service also issued a flood warning lasting until 4 p.m. Thursday, urging people to be aware of rising water.
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” according to the warning. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”
By Wednesday evening, Wayne County 911 dispatchers said they had not received reports of any weather-related emergencies.
In Cabell County, 911 dispatchers said they were aware of reported high water in parts of the county, but there had not been any reported emergencies.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of preparedness Wednesday, which he said allows resources to be mobilized in the event of flooding or other storm-related problems. Earlier this week, he told emergency officials to be ready for more flooding, saying they are monitoring water levels and will be on standby if local governments need assistance.
Justice last week declared a state of emergency in seven counties and mobilized the state’s National Guard as a storm system moved through the region. Multiple school systems closed early as hard rains caused downed trees, rock slides and flooded streets.