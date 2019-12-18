HUNTINGTON — More than 20 Tri-State counties remained under a flood warning after heavy rains fell onto already saturated ground Tuesday, leading to one emergency rescue and several road closures.
Rainfall was expected to turn to light snow flurries late Tuesday, with conditions for black ice possible by Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police troopers were searching floodwaters in Greenup County after a man in a vehicle unsuccessfully attempted to cross a flooded roadway near the Load community.
“Through investigation it was determined an unknown male attempted to cross a flooded portion of roadway when his vehicle was swept into nearby waters,” according to a news release issued by Kentucky State Police Post 14. “A witness reported seeing a man exit his vehicle and attempt to swim to safety before losing sight of him. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene and began searching.”
Firefighters patrolled the waterway with two boats and with drones. As of Tuesday afternoon, searches for the man remained unsuccessful, according to the release.
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice directed emergency responders to be on standby in the event of any flooding.
“Specifically, the governor has directed officials with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to track rainfall amounts and the weather forecast to monitor for potential flooding or high-water activity,” according to a news release.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for small streams in Cabell, Wayne, Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln and Mason counties, among others. The warning was also in effect for Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio and Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky.
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” according to the warning. “In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings, which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.”
In Huntington, a portion of Arlington Boulevard and the 10th Street underpass were closed due to high water. However, water levels along the Ohio River were not expected to exceed 39 feet in Huntington on Tuesday, but could rise to 45 feet on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service predictions. The river is considered in a flood stage once it reaches 50 feet.
In Lawrence County, Ohio, several routes were closed because of the threat of high water. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes around State Route 141 near Arabia; State Route 93 at the 11 mile marker; State Route 650 at the 7 and 9.28 mile markers; and State Route 218 at the county line.
By Wednesday night, a weakened cold front is expected to push a few snow showers across the region, but overall accumulation is unlikely. Wednesday temperatures will not reach above freezing, with higher elevations extending into the 20s.