CHARLESTON — At least 100 homes in eastern Kanawha County were flooded following heavy rainfall overnight in the area, officials say.
As much as 6 inches of rain fell in a short time in parts of the county, according to the Kanawha County Commission.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties Monday afternoon.
In Kanawha County, as of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 operators had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescues, according to the commission.
At least 100 houses in the Campbells Creek area were damaged in the flood and two bridges washed out in the Hughes Creek area, according to preliminary reports to Kanawha County Emergency Management.
The storm downed trees, caused power outages and disrupted potable water systems in the counties as well, Justice’s office said in a news release.
Around mid-morning Monday, several residents of Point Lick Drive, off Campbells Creek, worked to remove mud from the garages and first floors of their homes.
About a foot of water got into the garage and lower rooms of Bobbi Hodge’s house. Her daughter, Leslie Scites, and son-in-law, Mark, helped her clean.
“We’re dealing,” Hodge said. “It’s a garage and two lower rooms. We have to empty the TV room, take all the furniture out.”
Hodge said her husband, who has been sick, was taken out of the house to a hospital during a medical emergency early Monday.
“He was in AFib, and his oxygen levels had dropped, so he needed to go to the hospital,” she said. “They just tried to work on him here because they didn’t think they could get an ambulance here — and they didn’t. They had to take him out in the truck and went down the road and met an ambulance.”
As the family worked, a woman in a truck drove by the house.
“Do you all need anything?” she called.
“I think we’re OK right now,” Leslie Scites answered. “Thank you, though.”
“Anybody’s willing to help anybody here,” Hodge said.
“Just like it is everywhere else. They’ve all been through it. We’ll be OK. It’s just a long cleanup and some new purchases for the TV room.
“We need some furniture and flooring because the flooring’s going to come up. It’s wood flooring tile, and I’m sure it’s going to buckle,” she said.
Next door, Hodge’s neighbors of just a few weeks, Lisa and Chuck Randolph, lost clothing and pictures when water from Point Lick Fork got into their garage. The couple moved into their new home a month ago, Lisa Randolph said.
“We downsized from Belle,” she said. “We thought we were downsizing, but this (house) was such a good deal, I couldn’t pass it up.
“One of my friends had it ... I never dreamed of this.”
The couple planned to travel out of state Monday afternoon, but with the possibility of more rain, Lisa worried about leaving her home.
“I guess we’ll leave at midnight once we get all this cleaned up,” she said.
Megan Keibler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, described the weather as a “small, narrow band” of higher rainfall amounts stretching from southern Mason County to Putnam and Kanawha and into Fayette County.
“It definitely looks like it’s going to reach the top 10 wettest events in recorded history for Charleston,” Keibler said.
Around 4.4 inches of rain was recorded in a residential area just south of Yeager Airport, Keibler said.
According to the Weather Service’s Daily Climate Report, 3.54 inches of rain fell in Charleston on Monday, breaking the previous record of 1.66 inches, set in 1950.
From their front porch on Campbells Creek Drive in the middle of the night, Gloria Saddler and her daughter, Tiffany, watched the creek rise.
“Everybody got that alarm on their phones, and we just happened to look out and you could see the water,” Gloria Saddler said. “People over there were shining flashlights — you could see the water. We sat and watched it.”
The water did not get into the Saddler’s home, but it came close. If the creek had risen about a foot more, the water would have been over the road, Gloria Saddler said.
“Once it hits that road it’s just a clean sweep straight across” to the house, she said.
Tiffany Saddler had packed the family’s birth certificates and some clothes just in case they needed to flee.
“It was scary,” Gloria Saddler said.
Keibler said for the rest of the week, the Charleston area has daily chances of showers and thunderstorms.
“Given that we are very saturated, we will just be monitoring each day for localized flooding issues that could arise in any of those heavier downpours,” she said. “Especially if we see them moving at a slow pace, or if we start to see a continual round of showers in certain areas.”