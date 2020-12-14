Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Travelers in West Virginia's highest elevations are being warned about hazardous road conditions as wintry weather makes its way through the state.

The National Weather Service said up to 8 inches of snow are possible through Monday afternoon in portions of West Virginia's eastern and northern mountains. The highest elevations could get about 10 inches.

An advisory for lesser amounts of snow was posted for portions of the Greenbrier Valley through the Eastern Panhandle, the weather service said.

The weather service said traveling in these areas could become difficult.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.