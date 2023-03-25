Jimmie Moss, director of quality assurance at the Autism Services Center, and Nancy Moss, of Huntington, clean up glass debris from the Autism Services Center sign together on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — One person has died after a tree fell in Cabell County during a wind advisory Saturday.
Cabell County dispatch confirmed the incident was reported at around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Rosalind Road. The victim's identity was not being released as of press time Saturday.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with wind speeds reaching 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching up to 55 mph.
Dispatch reported the significant winds resulted in downed trees, power outages and brush fires.
Dispatch also confirmed a home along Overby Road faced significant damage after part of the roof collapsed and eight people were temporarily trapped inside. Dispatch said the call came in just before 2:45 p.m., and as of 6:30, everyone was out of the house and no serious injuries were reported.
According to the Appalachian Power website, power outages throughout the city were estimated to affect more than 2,000 customers.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
