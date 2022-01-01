HUNTINGTON — While the past two years have been filled with unprecedented situations and complications to our daily lives, some things are still predictable.
Here’s a look at ongoing, newsworthy stories in our region, upcoming events and more to look forward to and keep an eye on in 2022:
Decision in opioid trial looms
Officials in Huntington and Cabell County continue to hold their breath as a Charleston federal court judge weighs whether or not the governments will be awarded $2.6 billion it estimates it will need to abate the opioid crisis in the area.
More than 150 days after a months-long civil trial was held with the two governments facing drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — accused of helping to fuel the crisis, Senior U.S. District Judge David Faber is still weighing whether the distributors will be ordered to pay the billions.
From around 2006 to 2012, the area was bombarded with millions of prescription opioid pills before the number being shipped drastically decreased, forcing users to move to illicit street drugs, like heroin, and later fentanyl, the plaintiff attorneys argued.
But the defense blamed West Virginians’ poor health, doctors and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration for the amount of pills.
Any money awarded to the city and county will be put toward a $2.6 billion, 15-year plan that will build up rehabilitation infrastructure, education programs and more to help attack opioid abuse.
Will third year be last of pandemic?
Even before omicron hit, many people were happy to say goodbye to a second grinding year of the pandemic.
But so far, at least, the omicron surge hasn’t resulted in the same levels of hospitalizations and deaths as previous outbreaks — especially among vaccinated people — offering a glimmer of hope for 2022.
On Dec. 30, Israel approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming one of the first countries to do so.
To help end the pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general at the World Health Organization, says “we need all countries to work together to reach the global target of vaccinating 70% of people in all countries by the middle of 2022.”
He warned of the potential for a “tsunami of cases” as a result of the virus’s circulating variants, and also suggested the need to build a stronger global framework for global health security and for all countries to invest in stronger primary health care.
“After two years, we now know this virus well. We know the proven measures to control transmission: mask use, avoiding crowds, maintaining physical distancing, practicing hand and respiratory hygiene, opening windows for ventilation, testing and contact tracing. We know how to treat the disease it causes and improve the chances of survival for people suffering serious illness. With all these learnings and capacities, the opportunity to turn this pandemic around for good is in our grasp,” Tedros wrote in an article published on LinkedIn. “If we do so, we will save lives, relieve the burden on stretched health systems, and give respite to the legions of health workers who have toiled tirelessly and sacrificed so much for two years. We will get our lives back, allow children to return to school, and people to work. We will also be able to dedicate our energies and resources to the myriad other areas of health needing our attention.”
Tedros says if the world can make progress on these goals, “we will be gathering again, at the end of 2022, not to mark the end of a third year of pandemic, but to celebrate a return to pre-COVID norms.”
Brad Smith takes over at Marshall
Kenova native and Silicon Valley magnate Brad D. Smith has taken over as the 38th president of Marshall University as of Saturday. Smith replaces Jerome Gilbert, who announced early last year he would not seek a contract extension in summer 2022, citing personal and professional reasons.
Smith was appointed as Gilbert’s successor in October after a months-long search to fill the position. At the first of the year, Gilbert will transition into a part-time consulting position for Smith.
Gilbert will remain on staff as a part-time consultant in the first six months of Smith’s reign.
Smith said he hopes to build on Marshall’s international brand, “tremendous” student body and faculty, and strong programs. He wants to make Marshall’s curriculum more market-driven and future-focused, increase accessibility to classes — both online and via employer sites — and make the university distinctive from others.
Antwon Starkey goes to trial
Antwon Rayshawn Starkey, 34 — who is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25, who was killed Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard in broad daylight — will go to trial Jan. 25.
His attorneys argue that Starkey was protecting himself after he heard McEachin was involved in the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter two weeks prior, on Nov. 29, 2017, according to criminal complaints. Starkey’s attorneys added that the defendant believed men had also targeted both Starkey and his wife.
Who will be hired as Marshall’s provost?
Among Smith’s first tasks as president will be filling several high-level positions at Marshall University currently being held by interims, notably the provost, as well as dean positions.
The Marshall provost position has been vacant since July 2021 when Jaime Taylor stepped down to assume the presidency at Lamar University in Texas. At the December Board of Governors meeting, members approved the process for the search to fill the position, which they hope will happen by early April.
It’s an election year
In West Virginia, just about everything except the statewide offices will be on the ballot this election year. The new redistricted maps from the 2020 census will also go into effect in every state.
The three U.S. House districts have become two, and there are now 100 single-member West Virginia House districts.
West Virginia’s filing period is open from Jan. 10-29. West Virginia’s primary election is May 10, Ohio’s primary is May 3, and Kentucky’s primary is May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.
Marshall aviation school stretches its wings
The first 25 students reported in the fall for commercial pilot training at the new Marshall flight school established at Yeager Airport in Charleston. The Marshall/Mountwest Aviation Maintenance Technology program’s inaugural class is scheduled to begin in January.
Plans continue for Cabell County’s new schools
In 2021, four sites were chosen for as many new schools in Cabell County. Milton, Davis Creek and Meadows elementary schools will each receive new buildings, and the Cabell County Career Technology Center will be built in the Huntington Mall where Sears was once located.
Design teams began meeting in the summer of 2021 and have continued to meet and will eventually bring those designs before the Cabell County Board of Education for review. Davis Creek’s design team has already presented a draft of a design for the school.
School officials say the timeline from when design teams begin meeting to when ground is broken can take anywhere from 12-16 months, meaning dirt could be moved at multiple sites in 2022.
Barboursville library to open
Construction for a new facility for the Barboursville Public Library began in the fall of 2020. The building, which is located on Central Avenue in Barbousville, is expected to open in March 2022. Amenities of the 14,000-square-foot library will include study spaces, large meeting rooms and designated children and adult areas.
The Cabell County Public Library board plans to have a dedication ceremony for the new library branch in the spring, Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule recently told The Herald-Dispatch.
During a celebration of the 75th anniversary of public libraries in the village, a Giving Tree Campaign was announced to raise funds for the new facility. In 2019, the National Endowment for the Humanities awarded a $400,000 grant for the project that must be matched by the library on a 3-1 ratio. Funds raised from the 2021 Bolt for Books were also designated to support the project.
KYOVA mall redevelopment continues
Camp Landing Entertainment District continues its redevelopment of the former KYOVA Tri-State Mall property along U.S. 60 in Cannonsburg, near Ashland.
Within three weeks of taking possession of the property, a newly remodeled cinema was opened.
“We wanted to be very aggressive and wanted to make a statement with this $200,000 remodel for the cinema,” said Jason Camp, president and CEO of Camp Landing Entertainment District. “We wanted to show that we are doing exactly what we said we were going to do.”
Camp and fellow co-owners, along with Boyd County Fiscal Court, are transforming 500,000 square feet of indoor space that was home to a mall into an entertainment complex that will also have a new hotel and convention center.
Camp Landing Entertainment District is repurposing the old mall into something families from across the region can enjoy, as well as attracting lots of out-of-town visitors to the area, Camp said.
“We are repurposing it into something totally different,” he said. “It will be a true entertainment district with a movie theater, bars and restaurants, live entertainment and music, a sports complex and other family-fun places and activities.”
Malibu Jack’s recently opened in what used to be Elder-Beerman and is continuing to build out more in the mall area with a new bowling alley, interactive go-cart track, mini golf course, carnival-style rides, arcade games, laser tag, cabana spaces for parties and more.
Camp said Smokin J’s Rib & Brewhouse is a barbecue and ribeye restaurant that will relocate inside the restaurant space that was previously Callihan’s. He is hoping it will be open by February. Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar, which has a location in downtown Huntington, announced it will build a second location at Camp Landing in the former RJ Kahuna’s space.
Visitors to Camp Landing will also notice a newly paved parking lot and other improvements.
Meanwhile, Boyd County is moving forward with plans of a convention center and farmers market. It will be housed in what was previously a department store.
Derrick Evans’ case moves forward
In 2022, the federal criminal case against former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans will return to the courtroom. Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a breach, was charged in federal court with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
Evans filmed himself, posting a now-deleted video live on Facebook as he pushed forward into the Capitol in a sea of people while screaming, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” However, before it was deleted, it was widely shared and ultimately helped the FBI identify him.
The case is in the early stages, and he is set to return to the courtroom with a status conference Feb. 4.
Pedestrian safety near Marshall reviewed
Pedestrian safety near Marshall University’s Huntington campus is a hot topic for 2022 as the university, community and other officials work to identify how they can make changes to 3rd and 5th avenues in Huntington.
The talks come after student Maribeth Cox died just after noon Nov. 4 when she was struck by an SUV while in a crosswalk at 3rd Avenue and 18th Street by the Cam Henderson Center after exiting a Tri-State Transit Authority bus that had come to a stop at the intersection.
Her death led to several leaders and entities in the community seeking a change to increase pedestrian safety in the area. Then-President Gilbert said he was putting together a committee to review proposed safety measures. The West Virginia Department of Transportation has said it will conduct a road safety assessment of the campus in spring.
Michael Pinkerman case goes to trial
A trial is expected this year for Michael Lane Pinkerman, 57, of Ona, who faces an indictment charging him with attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer following the incident that led to the death of his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II.
The elder Pinkerman was arrested Oct. 30, 2019, after he was accused of locking and blocking a door at the family’s Blue Sulphur Road home as Cabell County deputies attempted to execute a search warrant. The sheriff’s department had been investigating the younger Pinkerman’s possible connection to the shooting of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department and a stolen firearm case and was attempting to serve a warrant. Two deputies were shot as a result of the raid.
At Pinkerman’s hearing in November, defense attorney Tim Rosinsky said gunshot residue testing is an important part of Pinkerman’s defense, and his client believes his son never had a gun.
Area to host youth soccer tournaments
Two major youth soccer tournaments have been awarded to the Shawnee Sports Complex and the Barboursville Soccer Complex, the Kanawha County Commission announced in April.
The 2022 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships and Eastern Presidents Cup will take place in Kanawha and Cabell counties. The Presidents Cup is scheduled for June 17-21, 2022, and the Eastern Regional is set for June 24-30, 2022. Shawnee and Barboursville also co-hosted both tournaments in 2019.
The US Youth Soccer East Region includes teams from Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia, according to a news release.
Guyandotte boat ramp to be improved
A local boat ramp that launches into the Guyandotte River will be closed until the summer for an improvement project. The current setup has caused a silt buildup in the Guyandotte River. Moving the ramp should fix the problem, said Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations in the Wildlife Resources Section of the DNR.
Boats at the new ramp will be relocated onto the Ohio River instead of the Guyandotte. The plan is to include a new platform, dock and bathrooms.
More development coming to Tanyard Station
Phase 2 of Tanyard Station in Barboursville is expected to bring stores that specialize in pets, sporting goods, clothing, shoes and furniture.
The same developers are also working on the former Burger King site along 5th Avenue in downtown Huntington.
Starbucks, Qdoba and Papa John’s are expected to build at the site called The Stadium Center. The site is across from Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Milton sewer project gaining ground
With bonds and grants in place, construction for Milton’s sewer project could begin in 2022. Thrasher Engineering is the engineering firm for the project.
The sewer bond is worth $7.9 million and would support a system-wide project to update Milton’s sewer system, which has been in the works for several years. The bond has $5.8 million committed in loan dollars and $2.1 million committed in grant dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to a city document that lists questions and answers about the bond ordinance from the public hearing, the sewer project “was necessary to address inflow and infiltration (I&I) issues.” Reducing inflow and infiltration would reduce the volume of wastewater Milton sends to Salt Rock Sewer, and in turn reduce the amount the city pays for wastewater treatment.
“The sewer project is crucial to reducing I&I,” said one answer in the document. “Damaged sewer service lines allow stormwater and groundwater to seep/flow into sewer lines. If these problems are not addressed, not only will operational costs rise, but sewage backups become inevitable when it rains, creating public health concerns.”
5th Street bridge to be replaced
Now that the 8th Street bridge next to Ritter Park is finished, crews have turned to work on the Southside’s 5th Street bridge.
The bridge will remain open during construction, which is expected to continue until August 2022. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motorists should expect traffic delays.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the $3.7 million bridge replacement projects in 2017. A group of neighborhood residents, the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance Inc., advocated for the design of both structures to reflect the historic styles of the bridges.
I-64 expansion could be completed
The $71.7 million, three-year project is expanding Interstate 64 between the Huntington Mall and Merritts Creek from four to up to eight lanes. The project’s estimated completion date is October 2022.