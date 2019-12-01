HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council member Carol Polan is asking anyone with the necessary tools to help her remove a fallen tree from the gravestone of West Virginia’s only black Spanish-American War veteran.
The gravesite is at Bethel Memorial Cemetery in Huntington’s Stamford Park, which is the final resting place for more than 800 African Americans, including veterans from different wars.
Polan is a board member of Recovered Solutions, a nonprofit organization that hires recovering addicts and gives them job skills training. Part of the employees’ work will help them pay off court fines and restitution. The employees have been hired to clear overgrown brush and brambles at the Bethel Memorial Cemetery, which makes much of the historic gravestones impossible to access.
Polan said during a recent cleanup, they discovered a tree had fallen on the gravestone for William M. Booker, who died July 25, 1938.
Booker is believed to be West Virginia’s only known African American veteran of the Spanish-American War, Polan said. According to his gravestone, Booker served as a private in the 10th Cavalry Regiment, a volunteer segregated unit known as “Buffalo Soldiers.”
“It’s literally under a fallen tree,” Polan said during a City Council meeting Monday. “So I’m appealing to anyone that would have time to come and help us in whatever capacity, if they would just call me.”
Polan said anyone who believes they can help remove the fallen tree is asked to call the Huntington City Clerk at 304-696-5540, ext. 8. The cemetery is located on private property and Polan said they would need permission from the property beforehand, unless someone is a direct descendant of a person buried there.
“I’ll go up there any day and work with anybody, pretty much, that has time to go up,” she said. “I’ve never been a super-history buff, but it’s just been such a wonderful experience to have found this stone.”
According to an historical biography Polan found about Booker, he volunteered for the war in Cuba at the age of 21 on July 11, 1898. He was discharged from service on March 8, 1899, and eventually worked as a laborer in Cabell County.
Booker is believed to have been born sometime in 1875 in Lynchburg, Virginia, according to his state death certificate. That certificate estimated his age at the time of death as 63, but he was listed as being 50 by his Cabell County death certificate. He lived in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington.
The 1880 Census lists his mother and father as Matilda and Eddie Booker. According to the county death certificate, Booker died from a pulmonary hemorrhage, which is acute bleeding of the lung. An obituary printed in The Herald-Dispatch noted Booker was a widower and died at the home of Hubert Scott. His services were held at McClain Funeral Home.