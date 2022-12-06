Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards hugs Tim Johnson as Sowards is recognized as the Superintendent’s Superhero of the month during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving Johnson by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards poses with Tim Johnson after being recognized as the Superintendent's Superhero of the month during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving Johnson by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Katesha Wells thanks Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards for saving her son's life as Principal Sowards receives the Superintendent's Superhero of the month award on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving a student by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe, left, presents Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards the Superintendent's Superhero of the month award during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving a student by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards is recognized as the Superintendent's Superhero of the month during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving a student by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards is recognized as the Superintendent's Superhero of the month during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving a student by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards hugs Tim Johnson as Sowards is recognized as the Superintendent’s Superhero of the month during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving Johnson by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards poses with Tim Johnson after being recognized as the Superintendent's Superhero of the month during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving Johnson by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Katesha Wells thanks Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards for saving her son's life as Principal Sowards receives the Superintendent's Superhero of the month award on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving a student by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe, left, presents Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards the Superintendent's Superhero of the month award during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving a student by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards is recognized as the Superintendent's Superhero of the month during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving a student by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards is recognized as the Superintendent's Superhero of the month during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Sowards received the honor for saving a student by performing CPR after the student had gone into cardiac arrest.
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education recognized a middle school principal for performing CPR when a student fell ill after school.
Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards was recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting for administering CPR and helping save eighth-grade student Tim Johnson after he experienced a cardiac event during after-school basketball practice on Nov. 3.
Tim Johnson’s mother, Katesha Wells, thanked Sowards for jumping into action, as Johnson might have not survived without him.
“It’s been a really tough time having a child go into cardiac arrest, suffering a heart condition that he has had for, well, since birth, but we’ve been dealing with it about four or five years,” she said. “And I’m just so thankful that Mr. Sowards was present and was going over and beyond to help my son. He did, he blessed us by being there, and I know that if it wasn’t for him, that Timothy wouldn’t be here today.”
Sowards, who administered CPR to Tim for roughly 15 minutes while emergency responders arrived, was recognized as the December Superintendent Superhero during the meeting.
Sowards said while administrators do not want to deal with health crises in schools, they are prepared for them. Sowards said he does not feel like a superhero, but he was happy to be there along with other administrators and staff to help Tim Johnson.
“I’m a Christian first and foremost, and I believe that God’s put me here for a reason — and that night, there was a reason,” he said.
“It is emotional, because I got kids, and all I could think of that night was, ‘That could’ve been my son.’ That could’ve been my son laying there, and I would hope someone would’ve responded to help him.”
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said after hearing there was “hope for Tim’s survival,” he began to think of himself and other parents who hope their children are safe while in school.
“We as parents have an expectation, we have the hope that when we leave our students and our children in our schools that they’re going to be well cared for, they’re going to be protected and they’re going to be safe, and I was really happy that we were able to accomplish that that day,” Saxe said.
Justin Boggs told the board many people aided in helping Johnson on Nov. 3, including coaches, students who informed coaches that Johnson was not feeling well, custodians and emergency service responders.
In other business:
The board ratified the three-day unpaid suspension of Elbany Sanford, who is listed as a Cabell Midland High School teacher on the Cabell County Schools website. The board does not comment on personnel items, including reasons for suspensions and terminations.
The board approved a change order for the new Davis Creek Elementary School for $17,605.08 for stone masonry at the school’s entrance and administrative areas.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.