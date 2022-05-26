HUNTINGTON — Sack races, dunk tanks, face painting and more took over the Huntington East Middle School parking lot Wednesday as students enjoyed an end-of-the-year carnival before leaving for summer break.
Students used PBIS points to pay for events and activities, music teacher Anna Blakeman said. PBIS points are part of the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support program and are awarded to students who follow the school’s B.E.A.R.S. expectations.
“The system that we are currently using, the kids get points for following the expectations that we have,” Blakeman said. “We are the Bears here at Huntington East, so we have behave, effort, attend, respect and succeed, and so by meeting those expectations in class, teachers give them points.”
The points can also be used to buy items at the school store or get tickets for school dances, athletic events and more throughout the school year.
Blakeman said using the behavior points to “pay” for carnival activities means all students can be included if they follow expectations, regardless of financial status, and they can be rewarded for their hard work.
Some staff members took turns sitting in a dunk tank, while others monitored inflatable obstacle courses, told fortunes or played games with students.
Seventh-grader Lillian Chapman said having the teachers and staff participate in the carnival events gives students a chance to spend time with some of their favorite teachers before getting new teachers.
“We can hang out with our friends and our teachers,” Chapman said. “It’s more like hanging out and interacting with them before we leave and go to a different grade because some teachers we might not have next year.”
Eighth-grader Melody Powell was part of the honors art classes, which allowed her to paint other students’ faces during the carnival.
Powell said she enjoys school, and she hoped other students ended the year with a positive experience.
“I think it makes everyone have a good end of the year and helps lift spirits after the rough year that we’ve had,” she said. “School is awesome, and I think it’s a good place to be, and this is something we get from being good students and doing what we need to do.”
The last day of school for students is Friday, May 27.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
