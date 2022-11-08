The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington East Middle School eighth graders put their engineering skills to the test Monday as they tried to protect pumpkins falling from the sky with hand-built apparatuses.

Eighth grade teacher Courtney Coleman said students were broken up by homeroom and worked for about a month strategizing how to protect pumpkins that would be dropped about three stories by a Green Valley Fire Volunteer Fire Department truck.

