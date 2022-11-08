Members of the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department drop pumpkins from the ladder of their fire engine as students at Huntington East Middle School participate in a pumpkin drop on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington East Middle School students hoist their project up to Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department firefighters Kaleb Angle, right, and Sam Collins as they participate in a pumpkin drop on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Science teacher Courtney Coleman sounds off a countdown for the firefighters from the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department as students at Huntington East Middle School participate in a pumpkin drop on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington East Middle School teacher Brian Bellomy videos the firefighters as they carry his student's project while students at Huntington East Middle School participate in a pumpkin drop on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Kaleb Angle drops a student project from the top of the ladder as Huntington East Middle School conduct a pumpkin drop on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department firefighters Kaleb Angle, right, and Sam Collins lift a student project using the ladder as they help students at Huntington East Middle School conduct a pumpkin drop on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington East Middle School eighth graders put their engineering skills to the test Monday as they tried to protect pumpkins falling from the sky with hand-built apparatuses.
Eighth grade teacher Courtney Coleman said students were broken up by homeroom and worked for about a month strategizing how to protect pumpkins that would be dropped about three stories by a Green Valley Fire Volunteer Fire Department truck.
Brian Bellomy’s homeroom walked away with the best preserved pumpkin.
Coleman said this is the second year students have participated in dropping pumpkins, and it is a great learning opportunity for students to not only build structures but also improve their communication and teamwork skills.
