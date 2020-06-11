ASHLAND — Bernice Henry, community engagement coordinator for the Ashland school district, was sworn in Thursday as the fifth member of the Ashland Board of City Commissioners.
Henry, chairwoman of the Ashland Human Rights Commission and vice president of the NAACP of Ashland, replaces Pat Steen on the board.
Henry was sworn in Thursday by Boyd County Circuit Judge John Vincent.
“I was very humbled and honored to be asked to serve,” Henry said. “It was not something I sought. I prayed over it. I will do my very best. I have an investment in the city. It’s a great place to live and raise a family.”
Mayor Steve Gilmore worked with Henry when he was superintendent of the city school system.
“She’s a quality person,” Gilmore said. “She’s been a leader in everything she’s done. I think she’ll be an outstanding asset to the city and the commission. She’ll do an excellent job.”
The city had a lot of excellent candidates for the six-month post, but Henry stood out, said City Commissioner Matt Perkins.
“She has been a champion of civil rights,” Perkins said. “I’m thrilled to death she’s on our board. She has been active in the community for a long time.”
The appointment became necessary after commissioner Patricia “Pat” Steen resigned Monday following the fallout from her support of divisive social media posts made by her son and others following the protest of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.
While Steen resigned, she has kept her name on the ballot as a candidate for another two-year term on the board starting in January. She is a candidate in the June 23 primary for the seat on the Board of Commissioners. If she is among four people getting the most votes in the November general election, Steen will be back on the board in January.
Henry currently is serving on the board with Gilmore, Perkins and City Commissioners Amanda Clark and Marty Gute.