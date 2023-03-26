HUNTINGTON — Health officials said last week an increase in Hepatitis C cases reported for this year is likely due to increased testing — the first step to curing the virus.
The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health discussed the viral infection during its meeting Wednesday.
Epidemiologist Dr. Abir Rahman shared his monthly report with board, which included data from February and outlined various diseases epidemiologists track. Among the data was Chronic Hepatitis C, which had 54 new cases reported between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28. This compares to 41 new cases for the same time period in 2022.
CEO and Health Officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Dr. Michael Kilkenny told the board health care providers are on “the verge of substantial change” due to treatment plans and costs of the medicine needed to treat and cure Hepatitis C lowering over the last few years.
“I’m optimistic that changes in our ability to treat are going to get a lot more people treated for the disease, and when they’re treated, they’re no longer infectious. To reduce the spread of infection you have to reduce the burden of the infection, that is to reduce the number of people who can spread it, and one of the great ways to do that is to cure it,” he said.
“Since we have curative treatment available and we are loosening those restrictions that have kept us from doing that. I think that over the next — it’s not going to happen this month — but in the next year or two, we’ll see some big advances in our ability to control this disease.”
Hepatitis is an infection that damages the liver, and Hepatitis C can be transmitted through contact with contaminated blood, such as a blood transfusion, unsanitized tattoo needles or sharing injection needles.
An estimated 2.4 million people in the United State have Hepatitis C, but the virus often goes unnoticed for years because it does not cause significant pain to those infected.
Dr. Tejas Joshi, director of liver diseases at Marshall Health and assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said the disease can easily be unnoticed until it starts causing damage to the liver such as fibrosis, cirrhosis or even cancer.
“Patients usually don’t feel any pain, they usually don’t know if they have it,” Joshi said. “Maybe the most common symptom patients may experience is fatigue, some may have joint pains, but who doesn’t? We can all sometimes have some joint aches and pains or have fatigue just from our day to day, so it’s quite a silent illness that goes on for quite some time.”
Joshi said where previous guidance has only recommended testing someone for Hepatitis C if they have lower liver enzyme rates than normal, he has a hope to make screening for the virus an automatic occurrence in emergency rooms and urgent care centers.
Joshi said he is in very early stages of determining the cost of getting a person screened at the emergency room, taking into consideration lab work and other requirements for testing, but he hopes to apply for grants to increase testing opportunities to identify those with Hepatitis C.
Hepatitis C can be cured by taking medication for eight to 12 weeks and medications available now can also attack different variants of the virus.
Joshi said health care providers want to treat Hepatitis C, and he does not want people thinking they cannot seek treatment because they have used injection needles or do not have insurance.
Joshi said patients can get signed up with Medicaid insurance at the hospital to get started on Hepatitis C treatment.
“We’re able to provide these medications to pretty much a vast majority of all patients, and our goal is to completely eradicate this from our state and our nation,” he said. “We can do this within eight to 12 weeks, just a tablet a day, we’re able to completely rid the patients of this virus and these medications are not now just approved for adults, but also for children who are 3 years of age or older.”