HUNTINGTON — A rousing round of applause was given by guests and members of the community Thursday as the ribbon was cut on the new location of The Herald-Dispatch newspaper.
“We’re really excited about this new building,” said Doug Skaff, president and publisher of HD Media. “We are putting our synergies together and how we can better serve our customers.”
Approximately 100 people attended the ceremony, which also featured an open house with prizes and special guests from Marshall University, including cheerleaders and Marco the mascot.
Skaff said the decision to move was based on the company’s changing space requirements.
“Our goal is to deliver the news to the community in the best and most efficient manner as possible,” he said. “Although we are sad to leave our old building behind, which served us well for so many years, we look forward to the new days ahead. As we continue to grow and expand our operations to bring news and content to our readership, we must continue to make changes that will create a fun new environment for our employees and streamline our business practices, which will create a world-class product and experience for all our customers.”
Herald-Dispatch reporter Courtney Hessler said the new building provides new opportunities.
“The new office and equipment we have been provided have given us new opportunities to re-evaluate how we report the news in a tight-knit environment in which we can work with each other and more closely bond as co-workers,” she said.
Lisa Thompson, a senior account executive at HD Media, said the new building is smaller than the previous location in downtown Huntington, but still offers the best in customer service.
“We now get to work more closely with our co-workers in other departments, which I think will elevate our service to our customers,” she said.
Doug Reynolds, managing partner of HD Media, said the new location will allow for The Herald-Dispatch to continue being a leader in town and the Tri-State region for many years to come.
“We have a long and rich history in our structure on 5th Avenue in the heart of Huntington. This move represents the closing of one chapter and the opening of another in the still unfolding story of The Herald-Dispatch,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds says this new building will position The Herald-Dispatch and all of HD Media’s products to provide news and services to its customers like never before.
“The Herald-Dispatch has been a part of this community for more than 100 years, and we look forward to bringing this community closer together by providing great local content for many more years to come,” he said.
In August of last year, HD Media LLC announced it had purchased 5192 Braley Road, off exit 15 of Interstate 64, near HIMG. The 6,360-square-foot building was constructed in 2008 and is located on a 0.73-acre plot.
The Herald-Dispatch had operated out of the 60,000-square-foot building at 946 5th Ave., where it had been since 1927, after it merged with The Advertiser. That building was put up for sale in June 2020. It will be auctioned by Joe R. Pyle on Sept. 9.
In addition to The Herald-Dispatch and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, HD Media publishes the Wayne County News, The Logan Banner, Williamson Daily News, Coal Valley News and The Lincoln Journal.