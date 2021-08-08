CHARLESTON — The Herald-Dispatch newsroom staff garnered 19 awards in the West Virginia Press Association’s 2021 newspaper contest, for work completed in 2020.
WVPA officials announced individual winners Friday. The group will announce the Newspaper of the Year, General Excellence Award winners, Photo of the Year and other awards in a virtual ceremony Aug. 27.
“The reporters and editors of The Herald-Dispatch performed extraordinarily well under extraordinarily trying circumstances last year,” said Lee Wolverton, vice president of news for HD Media. “Our journalists ensured the readers of the Tri-State were thoroughly informed throughout every development in the pandemic and throughout a remarkable sports season. They served their community well.”
Reporter Courtney Hessler took a first-place award in the Service to Community category for her ongoing coverage of legal action taken by Cabell County and the city of Huntington against opioid distributors.
Sports Editor Grant Traylor took first place in Best Sports Event Reporting for his article, “Cancellation of tourney surreal for players,” written at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended the Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Sports columnist Chuck Landon was awarded first place in the Best Sports Columnist category.
Online Editor Andrea Copley-Smith and Presentation Editor Don Willis were awarded first place in the Best Special Section category for The Herald-Dispatch’s Election 2020 Preview.
Business reporter Fred Pace took first place in the category of Reporting Generated from Public Notice for his story, “Facebook project route planned in area.”
The newsroom staff collectively took first-place awards for the paper’s COVID-19 coverage (Best COVID-19 Coverage); the Nov. 14, 2020, edition (Best Sports Page[s]); and the 2020 High School Football Preview (Best Sports Special Section).
Second-place awards were given to Development and Opinion Editor Jim Ross in the categories of Best Editorial (“WV Public Port Authority has long record of failed plans”) and Best News Columnist.
Reporter Luke Creasy took second place in the category of Reporting Generated from Public Notice for his story, “Heartland Intermodal Gateway goes up for auction.”
The newsroom staff earned second-place awards for Best Single Issue (Nov. 14, 2020) and Best Special Section (Progress 2020: Education & Careers).
Pace also earned a third-place award for Best Business, Economic or Labor Reporting for his article, “Restaurants report angry disputes with ‘anti-maskers.’”
Hessler took two third-place awards in the Best News Feature category for her articles “Local dog brings comfort to Puerto Ricans” and “Hope helps Huntington persevere after tragedy.”
Reporter Taylor Stuck also earned a third-place award in the Best News Feature category for her article, “Hornbuckle misses start of session to save sister’s life.”
The newsroom staff was awarded third-place honors for Best Editorial Page (Dec. 13-15, 2020) and the commemorative magazine “50 Years Later … We Still Remember,” produced in memory of the Nov. 14, 1970, Marshall University plane crash.
WVPA Executive Director Don Smith said 2020 was an unprecedented year for the news industry and the awards reflect the times.
“Our newspapers did outstanding work in 2020,” Smith said in a news release. “The COVID-19 coverage was the most impressive effort, with multiple newspapers winning a first-place award in news or advertising.”
The Herald-Dispatch advertising staff claimed 18 awards in the annual contest.
First-place awards were given to:
- Staff, COVID-related Advertising, for “COVID-Related Advertising.”
- Staff, Best Special Section, for “50 Years Later … We Still Remember.”
- Dianna Williamson and Natalie Anderson, Best Single Black & White Ad, Quarter-Page or Less, for “Lifeline Addiction.”
- Scott Sword and Brenda Renfroe, Best Political Ad, “Mark Bates.”
- Dianna Williamson and Jill Briggs, Best House Ad, for “College Bowl contest.”
- Dianna Williamson and Christie Coleman, Best Single Black & White Ad, Larger than a Quarter Page, for “Stewarts Hot Dogs.”
- Dianna Williamson and Jill Briggs, Best Newspaper Promotional Campaign, for “Invest In Their Futures baby campaign.”
Second-place awards were given to:
- Staff, Best Classified Section, for the Classified section on Dec. 25, 2020.
- Dianna Williamson and Christie Coleman, Best Online Motion Ad, for “General Building Supply.”
- Kathy Baker and Jill Briggs, Best Single Newspaper Online Promotional Ad, for “Falling prices.”
Third-place awards were given to:
- Staff, Best Special Section — Sports, for “High School Football.”
- Staff, Best Special Section, “Progress.”
- Dianna Williamson and Lisa Thompson, Best Single Black & White Ad, Quarter-Page or Less, for “St. Albans Windows.”
- Dianna Williamson and Brenda Renfroe, Best Online Political Ad, for “Jackson.”
- Stacee Waller and Clarissa Webb, Best Spot Color Ad, Half-Page or Less, for “Rollins Funeral Home.”
- Dianna Williamson and Christie Coleman, Best Process Color Ad, Half Page or Less, for “C.F. Reuschlein.”
- Dianna Williamson and Christie Coleman, Best Online Motion Ad, for “General Building Supply.”
- Dianna Williamson and Jill Briggs, Best Single Newspaper Online Promotional Ad, for “President’s Day Sale.”