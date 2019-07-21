HUNTINGTON — Starting Aug. 5, The Herald-Dispatch will cease publishing a print edition on Mondays, but it will continue to have an online news and advertising presence on that day.
The Herald-Dispatch will continue to publish a Monday edition, but the news in it will be available only online, at www.heralddispatch.com, through the newspaper's apps and in the electronic edition, which shows readers replicas of print pages in a clickable digital format.
The move does not affect print publication of The Herald-Dispatch during the rest of the week.
"Many papers across the country, including the Charleston Gazette-Mail, have gone through this transition," said HD Media Publisher Jim Heady. "It was a difficult decision to make, but we felt it was the best way to reduce expenses without hurting the integrity of The Herald-Dispatch.
"This change will give us the ability to better position ourselves, where we can continue to provide the best content and service to our readers and advertisers," Heady added.
Last week, it was reported that the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will publish in print just three days a week, after last year reducing its print editions from seven days a week to five days a week.
All paid seven-day subscribers to The Herald-Dispatch should have access to the newspaper's website and its electronic edition if they have established a username and password. If they have not, or have difficulty getting logged in to the website, they can call the Customer Service Department at 304-526-4005 for assistance.
Home delivery rates will remain the same in relation to this move.
Hours for the Customer Service Department, at 304-526-4005, are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday and 6 to 11 a.m. Sunday.