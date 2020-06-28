HUNTINGTON — Two Tri-State natives are spending a portion of their summer break working as interns for The Herald-Dispatch.
Seth Mitchell and Maya McKenzie are both working in the news department, covering events and reporting on various topics for the paper and other HD Media publications.
Mitchell, a native of Hurricane, West Virginia, who currently resides in Milton, is a rising junior at West Virginia University majoring in journalism with minors in professional writing and English. He was chosen for the West Virginia Press Association Foundation’s internship program, which comes with a $1,000 scholarship for use in the fall semester.
He has worked as a writer on the staff of WVU’s student newspaper, The Daily Athenaeum, writing for its culture and opinion sections for the past two years.
After graduation, he intends to continue his studies, with plans to receive a teaching certificate for English subjects, and would like to work as a full-time reporter at a local publication or broadcasting station.
“My pastimes often include gaming, reading and writing — up at WVU, I’m a member of the Collegiate Gaming Club and a Dungeon Master for the WVU Dungeons and Dragons club,” Mitchell said. “Though it is currently a hobby for the moment, I’ve been in the process of writing my own fantasy novel for about a year now, and hope to publish it at some point during or after my college career.”
Mitchell is the son of Dennis Jr. and Anna Mitchell, and the grandson of Dennis Sr. and Phyllis Mitchell, of Leon, West Virginia, and Clyde and Dottie Goodwin, of Spencer, West Virginia.
McKenzie is a recent master’s graduate from American University, where she earned her MA in journalism and public affairs in May 2020, with a specialty in investigation.
Before attending AU, she graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in communication studies and a minor in social change. Prior to joining The Herald-Dispatch, she has worked in diverse communications roles, with experience in nonprofit communications, field organizing through shadowing with the ACLU. Her work also has appeared in publications that include Louisville Magazine and The Nation.
McKenzie said she is “passionate about rural issues and any and every podcast.” Her career goals are to do meaningful work that uplifts community efforts.