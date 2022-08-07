CHARLESTON — Work by HD Media employees was recognized Saturday in Charleston during the West Virginia Press Association’s annual awards banquet, celebrating the winners of the group’s 2022 newspaper contest.
The contest highlighted work completed by newspapers throughout the state in 2021.
“This recognition represents most significantly our commitment as a newsgathering organization and as reporters and editors to delivering excellence in journalism,” said Lee Wolverton, vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. “We are proud of our people and the dedication they bring to their work each day.”
From The Herald-Dispatch, Development and Opinion Page Editor Jim Ross won first place for best editorial for “Texting during public meetings violates spirit of open meetings law.”
The editorial was based off original reporting by McKenna Horsley shining a light on texting during government meetings, which won second place best in-depth or investigative reporting.
Photographer Sholten Singer earned first place in the sports photography category for his photo, “Marshall blows lead in 69-67 loss to WKU.” The photo also earned Singer the Photo of the Year award for 2022.
Presentation Editor Don Willis earned a first-place award for best sports page(s) for his design of the Sept. 23, 2021, Game Day edition.
Reporter Courtney Hessler earned second-place awards for three articles: best coverage of breaking news for reporting on embezzlement at a local child development services agency, best news feature for a story on the rising need for resources to assist unsheltered city residents, and service to the community for her ongoing reporting on the City of Huntington and Cabell County’s landmark opioid trial.
Sports reporter Tim Stephens took second place in the category of best sports news and feature reporting for his article, “Herd brothers help teammate Jason Starkey kick addiction, find Christ.”
Horsley also earned a second-place award for reporting generated from public notice for her article on a rezoning request from the local IBEW union, which planned to build a new technical school.
Singer took second place in news photography for an image of a new K-9 training course at Barboursville Park, and third place in feature photography for a photo of Huntington’s Fourth of July celebration.
Business reporter Fred Pace earned two third-place awards for his reporting: best business, economic or labor reporting for his article, “Coal is still king in West Virginia, but for how long?” and best COVID-19 coverage for reporting on ongoing evictions in Cabell County during the pandemic.
The Herald-Dispatch’s advertising team also took home awards in this year’s contest.
Dianna Williamson won first place for best online advertising campaign.
Williamson and Lisa Thompson won first place for best single black and white ad, quarter page or less.
Williamson and Mike Morris won first place for best online newspaper promotional campaign.
The Herald-Dispatch advertising staff won second-place awards for best special section — sports, best newspaper promotional campaign and best classified section.
Williamson won second place for best single black and white ad, quarter page or less and best house ad.
The advertising staff won third place for best special section and best classified section.
Williamson and Jill Briggs won third place for best newspaper promotional campaign.