Leah Strickland

Herbert Hoover freshman Leah Strickland, pictured during Wednesday night’s game at Braxton County, was killed in a car crash on her way home from the game. She was 14 years old. 

 JANET SIX | Braxton County Newspapers

CHARLESTON — Herbert Hoover High School freshman girls soccer player Leah Strickland died in a car crash Wednesday night on her way back from a road game at Braxton County.

Strickland was 14 years old.

Rick Farlow covers sports for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

