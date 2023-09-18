When the Herbert Hoover High School football team ran onto the field Friday night in Elkview, West Virginia, it was led by a living, breathing dog for the first time -- Meeko the husky.
Meeko is a 5-year-old Siberian husky owned by Hoover alumni and dog trainers Cayla and Justin Withrow. Meeko is from Point Pleasant and is named after the raccoon from the Disney movie "Pocahontas."
The Withrows, who also own a golden retriever, had been discussing the idea of using Meeko as a mascot since construction on the new school was announced.
“He’s always been great with his obedience. He’s always been a very, very good demonstration dog for our company. He does great with kids and people and meeting folks, and we just kind of wanted to be involved,” Justin Withrow, Class of 2007, said.
They reached out to the school about the idea.
Hoover football coach Joey Fields said he’s been wanting an animal mascot since taking over the program four years ago. In his view, the best mascots are animals -- like Smokey the bluetick coonhound at the University of Tennessee and War Eagle at Auburn University.
Hoover is now the only school in Kanawha County that has a live animal mascot.
“Now that we're home and everything's settling in, we want to continue to create the best gameday experience for our fans, for our students, for our athletes, and I think Meeko adds to that,” he said.
The Withrows own The Complete K9, a dog-training facility that works with puppies, therapy dogs, dogs with aggression and anxiety, and their owners. They also own Follow Our Lead, a dog supply company. They said they’ve taught Meeko a few special tricks he can use as a mascot.
“He loves crowds. He loves attention. He loves pets. So I think this is going to be right up his alley,” Cayla Withrow, Class of 2013, said.
Meeko will run ahead of the team as it exits the tunnel onto the field and then hang around the sideline fence to meet his fans during the first quarter. He will be joined by the costumed mascot, Herbie.
As students, Justin Withrow was a member of the Hoover marching band and Cayla Withrow was in the show choir. Cayla said she is excited to be a part of the school again.
“It feels like an opportunity that we never thought we’d get, to be able to come back and be involved,” she said.
After the June 2016 flood that damaged the now-demolished high school building beyond repair, there was uncertainty about whether Hoover would retain its name and mascot, Justin Withrow said.
“We’re really glad to see that they did retain everything, and it’s nice to be a part of that tradition, to continue it,” he said.
Hoover’s mascot has been a husky since the school opened 60 years ago, Fields pointed out.
“To add him this year, on this field is pretty exciting,” Fields said.
Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.
