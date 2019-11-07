HUNTINGTON — Marshall University student group Herd4Christ will organize a clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the 26th Street Church of Christ at 101 26th St. in Huntington.
There will be clothing available for men, women and children. In addition, there will be household items, blankets, shoes and toys. There is an emphasis on clothes and items for the winter. Everything is free and given on a first-come basis.
“We have been organizing our clothing giveaway every November for a number of years now,” said Chris Roberts, Herd4Christ campus minister. “There’s a lot of need in our area, and as Christians, we have a responsibility to do something about it and spread the love of Christ. This is an opportunity for our students to live their faith and make a difference in our community.”
For more information, email herd4christ@yahoo.com.