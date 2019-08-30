HUNTINGTON — It's almost game day again in Huntington as Marshall fans prepare to welcome the Thundering Herd back to the turf of Joan C. Edwards Stadium when the football season kicks off Saturday evening.
As excitement and anticipation ramp up for the home opener against VMI, Herd fans found themselves downtown Thursday evening for a pep rally designed to get them up close to the 2019 squad, cheering along with the Marshall University band and cheerleaders, and checking out this season's best Kelly green apparel.
The Thundering Herd Rally also served as the final event in the 2019 Pullman Square Summer Concert Series, with music provided for the crowd by Madhouse.
2019 Marshall University football schedule
Viewing options in parentheses
Saturday, Aug. 31: VMI, 6:30 p.m. (Stadium)
Friday, Sept. 6: at Boise State, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Sept. 14: Ohio, 6:30 p.m. (Facebook)
Saturday, Sept. 28: Cincinnati, 5 p.m. (Facebook)
Saturday, Oct. 5: at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. (Facebook)
Saturday, Oct. 12: Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m. (Stadium)
Friday, Oct. 18: at Florida Atlantic, 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Oct. 26: Western Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. (Facebook)
Saturday, Nov. 2: at Rice, 3:30 p.m. (Facebook)
Friday, Nov. 15: Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 23: at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m. (Facebook)
Saturday, Nov. 30: FIU, noon (CBS Sports Network)