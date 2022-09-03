Marshall football head coach Charles Huff leads in players and coaches during the Thunder Walk as fans tailgate before the season opener against Norfolk State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, outside Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Saturday was nothing but fun in the sun for Marshall fans in Huntington looking to celebrate one thing — the Herd.
Thousands of Marshall fans made their first trek of the year to the Joan C. Edwards Stadium parking lot and surrounding areas, where tailgating and games took place as Marshall University took on Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon.
With Saturday’s competition being the first for Herd football in the Sun Belt Conference, the merrymakers had a lot to look forward to.
By noon, fans were opening their tailgates, putting up tents and getting back into the swing of tailgating. While it had been months since the last tailgates at the stadium, the fans set up their camps without missing a beat.
Familiar sights like grilled food, cornhole, music and footballs flying through the air returned to the campus at individual parking spaces and were joined by Thunder Street on 20th Street, which added music, food vendors, games and more. Fans could also watch football games live on a big-screen outdoor television.
Erica Ross, of Huntington, said it felt like being home.
“It’s like you’re kicking off the new year. It’s the end of summer,” she said. “This is when everyone comes back from vacations and we can all — family, friends or whatever — hang out and enjoy a common denominator we happen to enjoy together.”
As the Herd football team walked to the stadium, zig-zagging through the parking lot, fans cheered on their return and the future season.
Jason Crystal, of Milton, said he was excited for the future of the team under head coach Charles Huff.
“I think we have all the pieces of the puzzle. We just have to put them together,” he said. “I’m not worried right now, though. The sun is out. We are grilling. The reason I like tailgating is because at this moment, there’s nothing wrong.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
