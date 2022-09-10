Fans visit the Basilica of the Sacred Heart as Marshall fans tailgate and take in the sights around Notre Dame campus before the Marshall and Notre Dame football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.
Marshall fans visit the Golden Dome as Herd fans tailgate and take in the sights around Notre Dame campus before the Marshall and Notre Dame football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The fun in South Bend started hours, even days, before the Marshall football team took the field at Notre Dame Stadium as Herd fans flooded South Bend, Indiana, one of the most historic destinations in all of college football.
Many traveled to town as early as Thursday evening, while others followed Friday and took in some of the scenery around campus and stopped for photo opportunities at “The Word of Life” mural (better known as “Touchdown Jesus”), took a step inside Basilica of the Sacred Heart, and took part in the pregame fanfare that makes Irish game day so special.
It was a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans like the Edwards family, who said they didn’t think twice about taking in the full game-day experience at Notre Dame.
“We came up Thursday, made our way over (to campus), took pictures and did all the touristy checklist things,” said Michael Edwards, who took in the game-day atmosphere with his father and brother. “I understand that it’s a tough game, but the opportunity to play historic programs at this level is special.”
At times, it was difficult to tell the difference between fans of the Herd and the Irish, as many from both fan bases were sporting kelly green attire.
Mixed in, of course, was the traditional navy blue and shimmering gold as the home crowd welcomed out-of-towners with open arms.
“Everybody has been very nice. It’s a nice campus and just a great experience,” T.J. Shumaker said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
