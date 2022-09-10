The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The fun in South Bend started hours, even days, before the Marshall football team took the field at Notre Dame Stadium as Herd fans flooded South Bend, Indiana, one of the most historic destinations in all of college football. 

Many traveled to town as early as Thursday evening, while others followed Friday and took in some of the scenery around campus and stopped for photo opportunities at “The Word of Life” mural (better known as “Touchdown Jesus”), took a step inside Basilica of the Sacred Heart, and took part in the pregame fanfare that makes Irish game day so special. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.