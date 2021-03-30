HUNTINGTON — A variation on the celebration of Holi, which marks the advent of spring, symbolic of the triumph of good over evil, took place on Marshall University’s Huntington campus Monday.
Holi, takes place in March, is widely celebrated throughout Hindu-majority India, according to The Associated Press. Most years, millions of people throw colored powder at each other in outdoor celebrations.
Marshall’s department of International Student Affairs offered students a safe and socially distant way to celebrate Monday, without the signature powder. Instead, they tie-dyed shirts and enjoyed snacks at the Memorial Student Center plaza outdoors.