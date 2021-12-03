Mr. Marshall 2021 Zach Inhat, left, and Ms. Marshall 2021 Caroline Kinder read to a group of children during the annual Herd Holiday celebration on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Memorial Student Center transformed into a festive oasis Thursday as community members gathered to celebrate Herd Holiday.
The annual event started with an official tree lighting on the student center plaza, followed by activities, snacks, giveaways and music indoors. Students competed in a gingerbread house decorating contest and others helped children write letters to Santa Claus.
Santa Marco also made an appearance to take pictures with Herd fans and their families, which came with a free professional picture as a keepsake of the event.
