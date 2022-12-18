MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Herd and the Huskies will face off at Brooks Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl, and by the looks of it, there won’t be any shortage of fans to cheer them on.
Hundreds of football fans came to The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach on Sunday evening for a Myrtle Beach Bowl pep rally, showing their support for both Marshall and Connecticut on the eve of the game.
Each school brought its marching band, cheerleaders and dance team along with a handful of players to the pep rally as the area quickly filled with supporters of both teams.
It was the final display of pageantry for the two sides, which have participated in special events since arriving in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. The bowl game serves as the second all-time meeting between the two football teams, the last coming in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl.
