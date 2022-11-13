HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman walked out of the 26th Street Church in Huntington on Saturday with a winter coat.
“I was a little embarrassed to come here to ask for something for free,” said the 38-year-old woman who did not want to give her name. “I am just facing some hard times right now, but I am thankful to these people and this church for giving me a good coat for the winter.”
Temperatures continue to drop, which was a motivating factor behind a clothing giveaway by Marshall University student group Herd4Christ and some church members.
“Herd4Christ was created in 2005 for Christian students at Marshall University to come together and experience opportunities to share their faith and put that faith to work with projects like this one,” said Chris Roberts, Herd4Christ campus minister.
There was clothing available for men, women and children, as well as household items, blankets, shoes and toys.
“There is an emphasis on clothes and items for the winter,” Roberts said. “Everything is free and given on a first-come, first-served basis.”
Tyler Honaker, 17, who is a member of the 26th Street Church of Christ, said he considers himself an unofficial member of the group.
“I plan to attend Marshall University when I graduate from high school, but I have been attending this church my entire life, and I have always enjoyed working with the college students to do good things for the community,” said the high school student. “It’s so important during the winter that someone who needs clothing to keep warm has a place to get one, and we wanted to be that place and that resource in the community.”
Roberts said Herd4Christ does other types of service throughout the year.
“The group takes a trip every April to a children’s home just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio,” he said. “We usually spend a weekend there helping them.”
This year, the group also put together EMS care packages and delivered them to some of the emergency medical service organizations in Cabell County.
“There’s a lot of need in our area, and as Christians, we have a responsibility to do something about it and spread the love of Christ. This is an opportunity for our students to live their faith and make a difference in our community,” Roberts said.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
