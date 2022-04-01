Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream co-owner Taylor Strickland scoops a serving of chocolate ice cream on Dec. 10, 2020, at Austin’s at The Market in downtown Huntington. The business is celebrating its 75th anniversary Saturday.
Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream co-owner Taylor Strickland scoops a serving of chocolate ice cream on Dec. 10, 2020, at Austin’s at The Market in downtown Huntington. The business is celebrating its 75th anniversary Saturday.
CEREDO — From family business to family tradition, Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream has been a local staple in the Tri-State for three-quarters of a century.
“Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream originated in 1947 and passed through several owners,” said Taylor Strickland, one of the current owners and operators. “Then my grandmother, Joyce Snyder, purchased it in 1983. It has been family-owned and -operated ever since.”
Strickland said her grandmother started with only 13 recipes, but over several years of making ice cream she developed an iconic business.
“She made ice cream until she was 80,” she said. “She finally passed the torch on to her daughter, son and two of her grandchildren.”
The current owners are Kim Adkins, Kevin Snyder, Tim Ruff and Strickland.
In 2018, Strickland and Ruff opened a second location, known as Austin’s at The Market, in downtown Huntington.
The ice cream makers have won national awards and now have over 40 flavors to choose from that Ruff, a master ice cream chef, makes daily using Snyder’s techniques and recipes, along with many new creations of his own.
On Saturday, April 2, Austin’s is celebrating 75 years with giveaways, merchandise and discounts.
“We will be giving away mystery envelopes at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to people in line at the walk-up window in Ceredo or at The Market in downtown Huntington,” Strickland said. “Prizes that could be won include free ice cream for a year, create your own flavor, free merchandise and 10% off discounts and much more.”
There will be 75th anniversary sundaes available that are served in a commemorative mug. The mugs will also be available for purchase.
“We hope everyone will join us for music in a fun, family atmosphere to help us celebrate 75 years, featuring all of our old-school, traditional flavors and lots of exciting new things as well,” Strickland said.
The celebration begins at both locations at 11 a.m. Saturday and goes until 10 p.m.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
