HUNTINGTON — Austin’s Ice Cream celebrated Dollar Dip Day Sunday, selling homemade ice cream for $1 per scoop at both its Huntington and Ceredo locations.

Community members could try a variety of flavors while enjoying musical entertainment.

In Huntington, The Market’s celebration included performances from Tyler Stinson, Kyleigh Pauley, Jesse Crawford and Ally Fletcher.

In Ceredo, customers got to see a live DJ in the evening and a fireworks show Saturday night.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

