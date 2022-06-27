HUNTINGTON — The Heritage Concert Series continued Saturday with music by City Heat.
The concert series, which is sponsored by the shops at Heritage Station and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, takes place at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington. Concerts are held throughout the summer on Saturdays because organizers wanted to bring something downtown on weekends.
The concerts are free and are held rain or shine from 7 to 10 p.m. Upcoming shows feature the Oakwood Road Band on July 2; Souls of the Wounded on July 16; Billy D & the Gretchen Lee Band on Aug. 13; and the Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival on Aug. 20.
Food and drinks are available during the concerts, and some shops at Heritage Station remain open for the event.
