HUNTINGTON — A house that bore witness to the impact of the Civil War on Huntington opened its doors Saturday for the public.
Guyandotte celebrated Heritage Day at the Madie Carroll House with tours of the house. The tour included discussions on the local underground railroad and butter making.
The Guyandotte home, located at 234 Guyan St., gained its notoriety in 1861 as a defining moment in the Battle of Guyandotte, when an estimated 700 Confederate cavalrymen raided the small town of Guyandotte, only to withdraw before Union reinforcements torched much of the secessionist-leaning village the next day. The building was one of the few structures left standing.
Heritage Day coincided with West Virginia Day, which celebrates the state’s beginning during the Civil War.