HUNTINGTON — Fifty years ago Saturday, the world's first-ever crewed lunar landing occurred, as Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin touched down on the moon aboard Apollo 11, achieving the now-legendary "giant leap for mankind" felt around the world.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington planned two celebrations — one held Saturday and the second planned for Wednesday, July 24.
Wednesday's celebration will feature a screening of the Smithsonian Channel's film, "The Day We Walked on the Moon," which includes exclusive interviews about the landing, at noon and 2 p.m. Attendees will also be able to create straw rockets in the Heritage Farm's MakerSpace, virtually visit the moon via an inflatable planetarium on behalf of Marshall University and create bug hotels for insects — or "aliens on Earth" — with Wild Heritage.