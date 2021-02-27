HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm Museum and Village Executive Director Audy Perry got a knock on his door Feb. 10.
It was a couple seeking help getting home due to trees blocking their path during a violent winter storm. Perry jumped into action and got them home on his side-by-side vehicle.
He faced his own hardship the next day in seeing the destruction the educational farm was facing. Perry said he called a friend asking for an industrial-sized tree chipper to help. Shortly after, a man from the C.J. Hughes construction company called offering the help he sought.
That friend of the friend Perry had called turned out to be the same individual he helped get home just days before.
While willing to share an update on destruction the farm is facing, Perry said his story should not be the focus. Instead, he said with hundreds of Wayne Countians still without power, it is now a race to make sure 2021 weather does not bring additional destruction.
“As the power comes back, you can see the devastation in those hollers,” he said. “We need to mobilize our services to help those people clear out their creeks and streams or we are going to have the worst flooding we’ve ever had.”
He said when spring showers start in a couple weeks, it could be devastating to some communities whose only focus now is on regaining power.
Perry said he has been in contact with some elected officials, who he believes are working toward getting aid to remedy those issues before they become a problem.
“I’m having people from (federal agencies) tell me they’ve never seen anything worse, but that’s not making it out to the world,” he said. “There’s a whole county that isn’t going to be able to clean up the mess. They are going to need help.”
All things considered, he said Heritage Farm made it through the storm OK. Perry estimated at least 200 trees had been destroyed. At least 60 blocked the road from his home to the farm after the first storm alone.
Three storage and maintenance facilities and a couple cabins were struck by trees. The building that was famously searched through by The History Channel’s TV show “American Pickers” is “crushed like a pop can.” Perry said there are antiques inside he needs to evaluate.
No museums were harmed, and the new adventure course was untouched, he said. Somehow trees to the left and right of the course were destroyed, but the 12 trees holding it together were left standing.
Perry said at least one entire hillside had all its trees broken in half. He is unsure if they’re dead or not and is bringing in an arborist to examine the farm to see what the next step is.
From what it lost, however, it also gained, and Heritage Farm is now turning destruction into construction, Perry said. The farm now has a nearly unlimited amount of mulch with which to cover the ground of its adventure course.
Perry also said in the years to come he expects new growth of wildflowers on the forest floor, which has been blocked by trees’ shade for decades.
While Heritage Farm pushes itself to bring to life the lives lived by the area’s Appalachian ancestors, Perry said he finally found his limit on pioneer living this month.
“Two weeks (without power) is pretty good,” he said. “God knew when I was supposed to be born. I got my taste.”
Still, the storms were a good reminder of the story the farm celebrates — that of an Appalachian who is an amazing, persevering survivor, he said.
“They overcame the challenges that constantly came at them in these mountains to make our lives possible,” he said. “Hopefully we have that same resilience and drive to take these challenges and come out on the other side thriving.”