HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington is one step closer to the completion of a new Nature Center and Treehouse Trek after finishing work on a 24-foot by 32-foot treehouse.
The new Treehouse Trek takes visitors to new heights via a 750-foot series of canopy bridges that sends them 60 feet high into the forest.
“Visitors will be eye level with squirrels traversing from tree to tree, and birds gathering seeds and insects for food, and other fascinating animal behaviors that you normally would miss if you were passively wandering at ground level,” said Heritage Farm Wildlife Education Director Rebekah Perry Franks.
“Offshoots of the bridges will allow participants to exercise like the native wildlife in unique ways, utilizing ropes and planks to challenge guests to balance like a chipmunk, climb like a raccoon, jump like a squirrel, perch like a bird and hang like an opossum.”
The bridges were built last spring, but the treehouse part of the exhibit had not been completed. Now that it is finished, Perry Franks said they are hoping to open it by May.
“That is our goal,” she said.
Perry Franks says the outdoor exhibit offers views of the Appalachian woodlands and its wildlife.
“The treehouse will also double as an aviary for native songbirds to Appalachia,” she explained. “Inside it will have fun, interactive, educational exhibits about the Appalachian Mountains and the animals that call it home. There will be an attached walk-thru aviary specifically on birds.”
She said the treehouse will have a songbird wall that will play calls of the native birds, a wing-span mural and a life-sized eagle’s nest visitors can hop in to take photographs.
“It will also have an Appalachian Fly Way, which is a path these birds take to migrate along the Appalachian Mountains,” Perry Franks said.
Perry Franks said this space can also function as a classroom, a presentation station and more.
“For those who do not wish to climb 60 feet into the sky, there will still be a mile and a half ground-level footpath trail system to walk and enjoy nature’s wonders,” she said. “In addition, there will be extra educational programming at the farm.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place last summer to showcase the new Nature Center and Treehouse Trek at Heritage Farm, which is located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington.
“The Nature Center theme is ‘An Appalachian Backyard Experience,’” Perry Franks said. “When you walk into the building, you feel a sense of home … but not just your home; it is also home for the amazing wildlife of Appalachia. We can’t wait to share these cool critters with the public and get people excited about what lives just outside their own doors.”
The new Nature Center is designed to be a unique “living classroom” experience where visitors are able to learn about the wildlife of Appalachia while actually being surrounded by live animals native to the area.
“We believe that conservation education should first be about getting people to care about the local wildlife and their habitats through personal encounters, and then informing them of how they are impacting those things with their actions every day,” Perry Franks added.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $100,000 and donations are being accepted for naming opportunities and to finish the project, according to Perry Franks.
“Thank you to all who have helped support the creation of the Nature Center — we could not have done it without you,” she said.
For more information about Heritage Farm and to make a donation, visit https://heritagefarmmuseum.com.