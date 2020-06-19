HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm Museum and Village plans to open next month and is making strides to debut two new outdoor exhibits when it does.
After announcing its closure March 13 due to COVID-19 concerns, Heritage Farm got to work incorporating a number of safety precautions. The attraction is set to open at 10 a.m. July 2.
In addition to social distancing measures, the Smithsonian affiliate will be unveiling a new “Appalachian Backyard Adventure” exhibit, which consists of a new nature center, a previously announced project, and a treetop canopy walkway.
The nature center will give visitors a chance to explore amphibians, reptiles and fish native to West Virginia and Appalachia and will lead into the walkway, made up of five tree platforms connected by two suspension bridges that span 120 feet in total.
Audy Perry, executive director of Heritage Farm, says the idea for an outdoor exhibit came at just the right time.
“We figured when the world opens back up, outside wins over inside. So we wanted to add more outside options,” said Perry.
The nature center is Heritage Farm’s way of showing off West Virginia’s impressive amount of wildlife, according to Perry.
“We have some of the largest diversity, especially in the amphibian world, but nobody ever gets to see it because they’re hidden in plain sight, so we have some of these really cool features and will get to show you what’s beneath our feet,” Perry said.
The exhibit is a labor of love funded by the combined efforts of Heritage Farm with state and local donations including donors like the Foundation for the Tri-State.
The money from the community went toward sponsoring tanks for different species in the nature center and creating an interactive experience along the canopy walk.
The canopy will offer a rope course, geared toward children, that starts and ends at the same platform as the regular path.
“The whole family can enjoy it at the same time. Those who want the nice walk in the treetops can take the bridge, and the kids or adults that want to go through the more challenging rope course can do that,” Perry said.
To follow social distancing guidelines, the museum also worked to create a new trajectory for tours on the property.
The tour will follow Heritage trail, which will be socially distant between groups and flow in one direction, per the guidelines prescribed by Gov. Jim Justice.
“It’s about a mile loop, so even if it was one person at a time and 6 feet apart, there would still be room for a lot of people,” said Perry.
The museum will also offer outside hand-washing stations and hand-sanitizing stations, and will require all staff members to wear a mask. For visitors, masks will not be required, but are recommended for inside exhibits.
Right now Heritage Farm does not plan to reopen its lodging or reception services to the public.
In celebration of the new exhibits and reopening, Heritage Farm is offering a promotion for all who buy the 2020 family pass before June 30, adding on pass benefits for the year of 2021 at no additional charge.
For the months of July and August, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays; from 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.