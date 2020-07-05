HUNTINGTON — Visitors to Heritage Farm Museum & Village on Saturday took a trip back in time to July 4, 1776.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests had the chance to talk with Benjamin Franklin and ask questions about the Declaration of Independence on America’s birthday.
Cannon-firing demonstrations and wagon rides, as well as new activities and animals, were also available to attendees.
Heritage Farm reopened Thursday after closing in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
The farm’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays; 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays for the remainder of the summer through August.
More information about events can be found online at heritagefarmmuseum.com.