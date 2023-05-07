HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm is officially open for its 27th season.
Guests flocked to the farm on a warm, sunny Saturday for its annual Spring Festival, which serves as the official kickoff of the 2023 spring and summer season.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 5:02 pm
HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm is officially open for its 27th season.
Guests flocked to the farm on a warm, sunny Saturday for its annual Spring Festival, which serves as the official kickoff of the 2023 spring and summer season.
New this year is the exhibit “50 Years on the Farm,” a 40-minute long musical called “Down in the Holler” that pays homage to founders Mike and Henriella Perry’s story and “Trapper’s Trail” walking path where visitors can learn about how early Appalachian settlers used native wildlife as indicators of healthy habitats.
Also new on the farm for guests to view are a male and female elk pair and a baby lamb.
Regular operating hours for the farm are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, May through October.
