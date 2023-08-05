Cally Webb, of Barboursville, right, her daughter Reagan Knight, 7, and Jessica Wiley, of Barboursville, cross the field together as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Event organizer Tony Woodrum, left, works on an Economy Tractor with Brady Lowe, of Chesapeake, as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Paisley Fannin, 6, of Huntington, pours a cup of lemonade for one of her customers as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Noah Morrison, of Barboursville, right, and his nephew Trent Morrison, 2, ride across the field together as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Cally Webb, of Barboursville, right, her daughter Reagan Knight, 7, and Jessica Wiley, of Barboursville, cross the field together as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Event organizer Tony Woodrum, left, works on an Economy Tractor with Brady Lowe, of Chesapeake, as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Paisley Fannin, 6, of Huntington, pours a cup of lemonade for one of her customers as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Noah Morrison, of Barboursville, right, and his nephew Trent Morrison, 2, ride across the field together as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.