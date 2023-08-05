The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Relics of days gone by filled the field on Farmdale Road in Barboursville on Saturday, as the 15th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show took place.

The free event featured antique tractors, hit-miss engines, farm machinery and a swap meet for vintage collectors and enthusiasts.

