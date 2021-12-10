Julia Pritt, of Huntington, left, and Terry Buck, of Leon, W.Va., look at candles from Wild Mountain Wicks during a holiday shopping open house on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Heritage Station in Huntington.
Julia Pritt, of Huntington, left, and Terry Buck, of Leon, W.Va., look at candles from Wild Mountain Wicks during a holiday shopping open house on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Heritage Station in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The shops at Heritage Station were in the holiday spirit Thursday.
The downtown Huntington home for several small businesses kept its doors open late to give customers an extra opportunity to see products and check a few more names off holiday shopping lists.
Located at 210 11th St., Heritage Station is a former Baltimore & Ohio Railroad passenger station that has been repurposed into a space for restaurants, shops and studios. The venue is home to places such as Birds of a Feather Boutique, Full Circle Gifts and Goods, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie, The Haute Wick Social and more, as well as the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Red Caboose, which sells locally made arts, crafts and souvenirs.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.