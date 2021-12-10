The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The shops at Heritage Station were in the holiday spirit Thursday.

The downtown Huntington home for several small businesses kept its doors open late to give customers an extra opportunity to see products and check a few more names off holiday shopping lists.

Located at 210 11th St., Heritage Station is a former Baltimore & Ohio Railroad passenger station that has been repurposed into a space for restaurants, shops and studios. The venue is home to places such as Birds of a Feather Boutique, Full Circle Gifts and Goods, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie, The Haute Wick Social and more, as well as the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Red Caboose, which sells locally made arts, crafts and souvenirs.

