WINFIELD, W.Va. — History, culture and recreation blend together along the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail.
This 126-mile trail system encompasses much of Mason, Putnam and Kanawha counties along the lower Kanawha River Valley.
Lowell Wilks, project coordinator of the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail, said a goal of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is to teach residents and visitors about the scenic and historic byways of the area, as well as to support projects encouraging heritage education and tourism.
“You live on a byway, but you’re probably not aware of it,” Wilks said. “With the state tourism not really pushing byways, it’s up to us to make it known with this.”
The Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail was established in 2006 as the Kanawha Gateway Heritage Area by Wilks and a small team of supporters. In 2009, they were approved after applying to become a state-recognized scenic byway.
“The National Scenic Byways through the Federal Highway Administration came up with six intrinsic values: scenic, historic, cultural, recreational, archaeological and natural,” Wilks said. “The only one we couldn’t really justify was archaeology, mainly because there was nowhere to go to. So we took on the other five.”
The Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail relies on its volunteers, who have worked on parks and trails along the overarching trail system, such as the Hometown Community Park and the Esther and Norman Walter Memorial Nature Park in Red House.
Through the years, funding for the federal byways program has decreased, but the organization has always been dependent on grant funding, Wilks said, including from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and Toyota.
“Benedum gave us the first grant we ever had to start in 2006, and it was matched with the USDA grant to get us started,” he said. “We have done a lot of our work with the AmeriCorps NCCC program; it’s National Civilian Community Corps. We’ve worked for about anywhere from four to eight weeks. That’s also how we’ve done an awful lot.”
Wilks previously worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and his experience there translated well to his new position with the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail once he retired.
“I didn’t go the route of a lot of federal money then; I went the route of private grants, and it was the same here,” he said. “I thought, ‘We’re not going to give up.’ But it did hurt on a level that the state didn’t have some of the funds, so a lot of that dried up. The byways program got quiet, and we just kept going.”
Interest in the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail — and outdoor recreation in general — has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Wilks said.
“Bluntly put, we survived a federal budget cut and we survived COVID — we’re still here,” Wilks said. “We’re alive and well; even though, in a sense, with the federal funding going away, things really slowed down. Some states have real strong byways programs. Ours slowed down, but we’re working on these things and we’re doing some events.”
There are three main routes along the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail, though the primary byway route begins in Nitro and runs along the Kanawha River, ending in Point Pleasant. There is also the Ohio River bend excursion loop, from Point Pleasant to Leon, West Virginia, and the Mary Ingles excursion loop going through Putnam County.
Historic sites included on the trail system are the Nitro Wars Museum; the Hoge House in Winfield; the Winfield Bridge; the Point Pleasant Floodwall Mural; the Buffalo Historic Town Square; and Buffalo Academy. There are currently 22 historic stops, ranging from on the primary byway to the excursion loops.
Visitors can experience history and historic sites along each route or loop and can explore the many parks and wildlife management areas on the trail system as well, such as Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, Ridenour Memorial Park and Lake, and Eleanor Town Park.
Thanks to this continued support, the nonprofit coalition has begun sponsoring events, such as a bike series and watersport races. This summer, the heritage trail’s bike series will kick off at Ridenour Lake in Nitro on May 7, and another bike race will take place at Gritt’s Farm on Aug. 6.
Another part of the race series will be June 11 and will begin in Point Pleasant, ending in Winfield.
“We are really hoping this will turn into an annual event — we are referring to it as Bridge to Bridge and the flattest 100K in West Virginia,” Wilks said.
The final event in this summer’s bike race series is a Mothman Search Team Ride scavenger hunt at the McClintic Wildlife Management Area and West Virginia State Farm Museum in Point Pleasant on Sept. 10.
“That’s a week before the Mothman Festival,” Wilks said. “The idea will be, you go up to the Wildlife Management Area and the Farm Museum, and you ride your bike looking for Mothman. We’re thinking about putting half a dozen things out there that are Mothman related, and then if you bring it back to the starting place, you get something pretty nice.”
Registration for each event is open at www.runsignup.com. The cost per race is $25 for adults and teens 16 years of age or older and $15 for children 15 or younger.
Other future plans for the heritage trail system include mapping additional bike trails, continuing to get involved with water sports and rebuilding their website, which will eventually have digital maps of each historic and recreational site on the trail.
“We’ll have a section that will actually have maps; it’ll have hiking, biking, those kinds of things,” Wilks said. “We also have got to get a center where you can find us.”