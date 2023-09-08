HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School football practice looked a little different Friday evening as the team members took on some of their biggest fans: their mothers.
The mothers of football players got a taste of what their children go through every practice as they suited up to tackle their opponents: their sons.
Friday evening was the second “Mom Tackle Night,” which had Huntington High mothers face off against their sons as they each got a turn to tackle their child, from seniors to first-year students.
“It’s good for the community, it’s good for our parents and our football family and just to come out here and, you know, not to have to worry about a Friday night game and just come out here and have a little fun at the end of practice,” Huntington High’s head football coach Billy Seals said.
As the football players practiced, their mothers were also warming up and getting lessons on strategy and safety.
Shelley Adkins, one of the mothers at Friday’s practice, experienced her second year joining in on the drills. She came back this year with revenge and new tactics. Last year, Adkins remembers being bounced off of her 280-pound son. But this year, she had a plan up her sleeve.
“I have been studying game plays and tactics of getting him to the ground,” Adkins said.
She planned to blindside him with her new knowledge and game plan, which finally paid off as she happily announced she finally got him down.
Besides tackling her son, Adkins says her favorite part of the event is seeing everyone’s faces when one of the moms gets a good tackle.
The “Mom Tackle” was something the football moms saw online and knew they had to incorporate at their school. The post-practice fun is now a yearly event to build chemistry among the team and have fun during the team’s bye week.
“I think it’s good just for us to connect with our boys and say moms are always their biggest fan and we’re going to show up,” said Ashley Scott, one of the moms at Friday’s practice. “It’s for fun. Even though we get to hit them, it’s for fun and we all support our boys and team moms.”
Scott’s son is a senior this year, so she was excited to tackle her son for the last time.
Over 25 mothers participated in the after-practice drills, much more than the reported 15 moms that participated last year, some going light on their sons and others giving it their all. Aryn McPherson is a sophomore on the team and said he was surprised at how hard his mom tackled him.
“I’m not going to lie; it hurt. She hit harder than last year,” McPherson said. “I didn’t think my mom would hit me that hard. She told me last night, ‘I’m going for your head.’ I didn’t think she was serious. I’m not going to lie.”
McPherson said he wouldn’t give her any pointers on how to tackle and he needs to figure out who taught her how to hit like that. Even though he was surprised by his mother’s tackling skills, he says he enjoyed getting out on the field with his teammates and their mothers to have some fun.
“I feel like activities like this get the other moms comfortable with how our team is with the new freshman that we have, you know, showing their moms that these new freshmen are welcomed and the parents are welcomed as much as the players are,” McPherson said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.