Lydia Glazer presents “Body Standards and Body Image: Why Today’s Youth Must Learn Self-Love Now More Than Ever” during Huntington High School’s Distinguished Scholars Academy Senior Capstone Passion Presentations on Sunday inside Smith Hall in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School Honors Program students showcased their year-long Senior Passion Projects to family and community members during a presentation Sunday.
The projects ranged from hosting athletic camps, speaking to classrooms, renovations, collecting products for donation and other plans executed throughout the school year.
Program coordinator Amy McElroy said the students who graduate from the Honors Program leave high school with experience in public speaking and communication skills, writing and developing research projects and giving back to the community.
McElroy said if nothing else, she hopes those who walked away from Sunday’s presentation know she believes the students will have a positive impact on the communities around them as they grow up.
“We look around and some people think everything is terrible, the world’s awful, Huntington’s not good, we have this real negative feeling, but there are good people doing good work,” she said. “These are good kids who I just feel like they’re going to go forth, and they’re going to do better.”
Eleven projects were completed by 17 students this year, with all students presenting the reason they chose the project and how it was planned, executed and, if necessary, what followup or upkeep will be done in the future.
Cameron Mays, Ryan Ramey and Sage Sigdel chose to host a two-day soccer camp for youth. The trio said in addition to teaching basic soccer skills and encouraging staying active, they also tried to work in mental health and teaching social skills for a group ranging from toddlers to teenagers.
Mays said they were fortunate to have community partners with the YMCA be supportive of the plan, and the execution itself went well. As the two-day camp came to a close, all the participants seemed to have had a positive experience.
“So overall, 44 kids signed up and 40 kids showed up each day,” he said. “The parents and kids were actually thanking us and shaking our hands, walking up to us saying how much we helped them and how we actually made soccer fun for the kids.”
Other students chose to focus on teaching community members, such as Claire Barrios, who hosted an international food sampling event at Marshall University in March.
Barrios coordinated with family, friends and community members to bring together dishes from 18 different countries.
She invited students and staff from school to come and enjoy and learn more about other cultures, and she said roughly 100 people attended the event.
“My goal was to introduce the community to different cultures of their fellow neighbors because not everyone has the opportunity to interact with people outside of their own culture,” she said.
Projects coordinated by other students included hosting a blanket and clothing drive, putting on a musical, getting students registered to vote and making period products free and easily accessible for students.
McElroy said in addition to the impact on the community, students grow throughout their time in high school and in the Honors Program. For some students who presented on Sunday, McElroy said she was able to see students blossom.
For the Honors Program, students are required to complete 100 hours of community service, 100 hours of job shadowing, have a consistent 3.5 GPA and meet other monthly and yearly obligations.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
