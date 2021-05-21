HUNTINGTON — Hundreds of local students will soon take the last walk of their high school careers, dressed for success in their caps and gowns.
Cabell County Schools will hold commencement ceremonies next week for Cabell Midland and Huntington High School seniors, both of which will take place at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the campus of Marshall University.
Tuesday, May 18, was the last instructional day for seniors in the district. Graduation ceremonies are less than a week away as the students complete what they have worked toward for over a decade.
Cabell Midland’s graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, with the stadium opening to the public two hours prior to start at 4 p.m. Approximately 425 students will be given diplomas during the ceremony.
Huntington High’s is scheduled for the following day, Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m. Approximately 350 students will be given their diplomas that day.
Last week, the Cabell County Career and Technology Center hosted a ceremony to recognized 119 students as being CTE Completers, meaning that a student completed one or more career technical education programs at the school.
For both commencement ceremonies next week, school officials say each graduate is allowed 12 tickets for for friends and family to attend as the administration works within the boundaries set forth by capacity regulations at Marshall University’s football stadium.
Due to guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education and Marshall University, district administrators say families in attendance are asked to social distance from one another and wear masks throughout the entirety of the ceremony.
Unlike last year, students will be able to sit on the field, closer to the graduation stage than they were a year ago when they were seated in the stands on the opposite end of the stadium.
Grace Christian School will conduct its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. today, Friday, May 21, at Grace Gospel Church Auditorium.
Later this weekend, Boyd County High School will have its graduation at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Boyd County High School Athletic Complex, and Rock Hill High School will conduct its commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the school.
Tolsia High School seniors will graduate on the school’s football field at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
Several area students will graduate on May 28. St. Joseph Central Catholic High School will conduct commencement ceremonies at 6 p.m. that day at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington, followed by Fairland High School at 7 p.m. at Jim Mayo Stadium at the high school, Paul G. Blazer High School at 7 p.m. at Putnam Stadium (weather permitting), and Symmes Valley High School at 7 p.m. in Viking Stadium.
Spring Valley High School will conduct its commencement ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium at Marshall University and later that day, Ironton High School seniors will graduate at 7 p.m. at the school.
Chesapeake, Dawson-Bryant and South Point high schools will conduct their commencement exercises at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30.