The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Huntington High Fine Arts wrapped up its first weekend of showings of a tale as old as time — Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, “Beauty and the Beast” is the classic story of Belle, a young woman, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped in a spell. The key to the Beast’s freedom lies in his ability to love and be loved.

The show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 28-29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the high school. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for children.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.