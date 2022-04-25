Makenzie Ritchie, portraying Madame de la Grande Bouche, right, Sophie Eastone, as Belle, and Reagan Snyder, as Mrs. Potts, act out a scene together as Huntington High Fine Arts presents “Beauty and the Beast” on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington High Fine Arts wrapped up its first weekend of showings of a tale as old as time — Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, “Beauty and the Beast” is the classic story of Belle, a young woman, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped in a spell. The key to the Beast’s freedom lies in his ability to love and be loved.
The show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 28-29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the high school. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for children.
