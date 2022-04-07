Huntington High School senior Cady Butcher, left, Cabell County Public Library Director Breana Roach Bowen, right, and Sara Ramezani, second from left, present Hoops Family Children’s Hospital with five Chromebooks containing the Cabell County Public Library’s online e-book and audio book collections on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Huntington. Butcher secured the devices in partnership with the Cabell County Public Library for her community service capstone.
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington High School senior used her senior capstone project to donate laptop computers to Cabell Huntington Hospital on Thursday for patients to use for reading.
Cady Butcher partnered with the Cabell County Public Library to donate five Chromebooks loaded with e-books and audio books to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital for pediatric care patients to enjoy.
The idea came from when Butcher was in middle school, she said, when she helped create Little Free Libraries for St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital as a school project in sixth grade. When in eighth grade, Butcher said, she learned the libraries were gone because the books could not be properly sanitized between patients.
“I really wanted to find a way to get books back into the hospital,” Butcher said. “I know (the hospital) has movies and video games up there, but if a patient has a concussion or other sensory or motor issues, video games and movies aren’t going to be tools for them to use.”
The Chromebooks have been pre-loaded with materials for all ages so children in the hospital and their parents have a variety of options.
Library Director Breana Bowen said the Chromebooks will be updated every 21 days by library staff to add new options for patients. They may also donate more Chromebooks in the future if they are in high demand.
Bowen said the library has always had a great relationship with local hospitals, but she was happy to be able to expand the partnership in a new way by working with Butcher to donate the Chromebooks.
“To see individuals like Cady, a high school student, come to us and have this idea and want to not only make a community difference and impact, but also to have a part in increasing literacy levels in our community and helping children — that is amazing,” she said.
Child Life specialist Abbi Watts said she was excited for the Chromebooks because nurses and other hospital staff do not always have time to read to children.
Additionally, while staff sometimes have books that are donated and can be given to individuals in the hospital, Watts said the Chromebooks will be used by more patients.
“The reach is infinite, really,” Watts said. “We have the pediatric floor that has 25 rooms and the PICU, which has 10, but some children are there for a day, some for a month or even longer. And the parents are there as well and could get bored. So they can reach really a lot of people.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
