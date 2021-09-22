HUNTINGTON — A high school sophomore is looking to rally Huntington behind a holiday cause.
As part of Huntington High School’s honors program, Andrew Bowen is fundraising for a Christmas lights display for the Ritter Park fountain area. The project is in partnership with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
Bowen is the son of Mike and Lori Bowen.
“It’s just something that will really help out the community in many different ways … boost the economy, get people here and interested in Huntington,” Bowen said.
The fundraising goal for the project is $15,000. Since launching last week, $1,805 had been donated as of Tuesday morning. Donations can be made to a post on the GHPRD’s Facebook page.
“GHPRD hopes to start a light display this Christmas with pieces being added and expanded for years to come,” the post said.
Two display options are possible, Bowen said. The ideas are for a 12 Days of Christmas display that stretches along the street next to the fountain or a display centered around the fountain area.
While projects like this are normally completed during a student’s senior year, Bowen said he wanted to get started early to establish the lights display since the idea had already come up. He wants to pass the project onto others to work on when he goes to college.
The display was inspired by annual displays in Ashland, Kentucky, and Gallipolis, Ohio, the student said.
“Ritter Park, I would say, is fairly well-known around the area. And putting Christmas lights up here would do even better for it and just the city in general,” Bowen said.
An event to raise funds for the project may be in the works, the student said. Any donors who make large contributions will have their names displayed near the lights.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.