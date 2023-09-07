The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A lawsuit filed against the Cabell County Board of Education earlier this year accuses Huntington High School teachers of verbally and physically abusing a special needs student during the 2022-23 school year.

The lawsuit states the parents of the student, identified as P.B., only found out about the abuse after receiving an anonymous letter in November 2022 saying on Oct. 6, 2022, the student “was treated with physical and verbal aggression by his teacher.”

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

