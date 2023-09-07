HUNTINGTON — A lawsuit filed against the Cabell County Board of Education earlier this year accuses Huntington High School teachers of verbally and physically abusing a special needs student during the 2022-23 school year.
The lawsuit states the parents of the student, identified as P.B., only found out about the abuse after receiving an anonymous letter in November 2022 saying on Oct. 6, 2022, the student “was treated with physical and verbal aggression by his teacher.”
The lawsuit, filed in Cabell County Circuit Court, describes the student as a 19-year-old who attended Huntington High at the time the events outlined in the lawsuit occurred. The suit states P.B. has partial trisomy chromosome 1, partial monosomy chromosome 2, mild congestive cardiomyopathy and cortical visual impairment, and has “significant developmental challenges with an academic age below kindergarten.”
The lawsuit states after receiving the anonymous letter, P.B.’s parents contacted the Cabell County Board of Education to view video footage of the student’s classroom on Oct. 6 and April 4, 2022, a date the parents had suspicions about after receiving the anonymous note.
Video footage from April 4 was never provided, the lawsuit states, but claims footage from Oct. 6 showed the student standing by the classroom door when, “(a)t some point his main teacher enters the room then for no apparent reason aggressively grabs P.B., forces him into his chair and physically holds him there while verbally disciplining him in an openly hostile manner.”
After the student was released and showing signs of distress, according to the lawsuit, the teacher reportedly continued to make insulting comments.
The first video P.B.’s parents viewed was described in the lawsuit as being of poor quality and short in length, not providing any explanation as to what may have cause the teacher to become angered, the suit states. After requesting to see and viewing a better-quality and longer video, the suit states the student can be seen having a bathroom accident, which is not uncommon with his diagnoses, but it is not clear if this caused the teacher to get angry.
During a meeting on Nov. 16, 2022, to discuss the student’s educational needs, his parents were provided with another anonymous letter that had also been sent to the Board of Education and contained allegations consistent with the original anonymous letter received, “while also expressing that this was not the first time P.B.’s teacher had engaged in misconduct.”
The lawsuit accuses the Cabell County Board of Education of negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, willful misconduct/punitive damages, constitutional violations, negligent supervision/retention and violating the Human Rights Act.
The lawsuit goes on to state “upon information and belief,” the accused teacher, who is not named, completed a 30-day paid suspension in December 2022; however, according to the Cabell County Board of Education meeting minutes there are not records of an employee being suspended for 30 days between November 2022 and the present.
The lawsuit states the teacher returned to the classroom after Christmas break, in January, and the parents were not notified of her return despite being told they would be.
Requests for copies of videos, the Cabell County Board of Education investigator’s report and any CPS reports made, which the parents had only been informed about by the investigator during a Nov. 23 meeting, went unanswered, the lawsuit states.
Cabell County Schools’ interim communications coordinator Ashley Stephens said the district does not comment on ongoing legal issues.
“We have to let due process happen, so we don’t make any comment on pending legal action or student or employee issues,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education.
