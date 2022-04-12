HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School’s principal and a teacher have been issued three-day suspensions without pay two months after a Christian revival at Huntington High School that triggered a student protest and a lawsuit.
Huntington High School Principal Daniel Gleason will serve his suspension on three successive Fridays starting June 3, and teacher Becky Nibert will serve hers June 1-3. Huntington East Middle School Principal De Morrow-Perry also will be suspended, June 22-24.
The Cabell County Board of Education announced the moves last Tuesday. Officials declined to say whether the suspensions were related to the Feb. 2 revival at Huntington High that sparked a student walkout and captured national headlines.
During the week before the event, administrators approved a voluntary evangelical sermon organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Some students say they subsequently were forced to attend the revival, led by evangelical preacher Nik Walker.
More than 100 students walked out of school, and, roughly two weeks later, some sued, naming the school board, Superintendent Ryan Saxe and Gleason as defendants.
Nibert, a homeroom teacher at Huntington High, “took her entire class” to the revival, according to the lawsuit. So, too, did a long-term substitute teacher. Gleason joined teachers and other principals at the auditorium, where Walker urged students “to follow Jesus right now,” according to the suit.
“You will remember this service,” the suit quotes Walker admonishing students. “You will remember this moment. You will remember this opportunity … where you had … this chance to make it right. And you will be tormented with this memory over, and over, and over, and over, and it never ends, like its eternity. And then it’s done. So I present you with a fork in the road this morning.”
Saxe announced Feb. 11 a school district investigation into the event. Communications director Jedd Flowers said he could not comment on the investigation. He said the suspensions were staggered to avoid disrupting operations.
“They worked with our council to schedule times that would least impact students to take their suspension days,” Flowers said. “In this case, we are flexible because we also want to make sure that operations continue at the school.”
Gleason declined to comment for this story. Neither Morrow-Perry nor Nibert could be reached for comment.
Morrow-Perry also was placed on administrative leave beginning Monday after female students said she took them to a dress code assembly in the cafeteria, where they were told they should not turn to school officials for help if they are “touched inappropriately” while wearing clothes that ‘distract boys.’
“(T)hey told us not wear pajamas, crop tops or ripped jeans or show our shoulders,” Huntington East Middle schooler Bonnie Hughes told board members Tuesday.
School officials are investigating.
“As is normal in a lot of cases like this, we place employees on administrative leave while an investigation is taking place, and it’s no indicator of guilt or innocence, but in this case, De (Morrow-Perry) is on administrative leave,” Flowers said.