HUNTINGTON — A substitute teacher received a three-day suspension after the Cabell County Board of Education had a public hearing regarding his role in making students attend a religious revival event in February.
Huntington High School substitute Jeff Jones opted to have a public hearing during Tuesday evening’s Board of Education meeting to address a recommendation to terminate his contract after making students attend the Nik Walker Ministries sermon Feb. 2.
Board member Alyssa Bond made a motion instead to suspend Jones for three days, which passed 4-0.
Jones said he has not worked in Cabell County schools since Feb. 11, and he is happy to go back to work.
“I’m just so excited to go back to work because my kids, I miss them so much,” Jones said after hearing the decision.
In February, Walker, an evangelical preacher, visited Huntington High School and hosted a voluntary sermon for students. Some students reported after the event that they were forced to attend, and roughly 100 students walked out the following week in protest.
A lawsuit was filed two weeks after the religious revival, naming the school board, Superintendent Ryan Saxe and Huntington High School Principal Daniel Gleason.
In the lawsuit, Jones is named as one of the teachers who required students to attend the religious revival.
Jones said he was diagnosed with ALS and moves slowly, and while he intended to take students who were not going to the event to another classroom, he said they all walked ahead of him and he lost track of them by the time he got to the auditorium.
Jones said he thought students who did not want to be at the event would have told him if they were there.
“I went up and stood in the front of the auditorium thinking that if they were in there, they would come and tell me,” he said. “That didn’t work out.”
Jones said it was a mistake to have the students in the auditorium, but mistakes happen.
Jones said he felt like a scapegoat since HHS teacher Becky Nibert — who also made students attend the religious event, according to the lawsuit — received a three-day suspension, but the Board of Education could not confirm the religious event was the cause of Nibert’s suspension.
Saxe said he will talk with the county’s personnel department to determine when Jones will be placed on the substitute teacher contact list again.
During the hearing, Saxe originally said he was recommending termination over a suspension because of Jones’ history of violating school codes.
Jones has worked in Cabell County Schools since 1989 as a teacher, coach, administrator and substitute teacher.
During the public meeting, Saxe read the letter sent to Jones notifying him of Saxe’s intention to recommend a termination of employment. He mentioned other times Jones was disciplined while working in Cabell County schools, but he did not outline the causes for the disciplinary action.
Jones was suspended in June 2009 and he was suspended and demoted from an administrative position in 2011. Jones continued working until 2017, when he retired, and Saxe said he began substitute teaching immediately after.