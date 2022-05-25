HUNTINGTON — A local teacher was jailed Wednesday and charged with soliciting a minor, according to Cabell County court documents.
Nathan Litteral, 37, of Kenova, is charged with one count of solicitation of a minor and was jailed at Western Regional Jail at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
According to the criminal complaint, a minor confided in a local pastor that Litteral, a Huntington High School English teacher, had contacted underage students and church-goers, sending photos of his genitals, and asked for pictures of “cleavage” from the minor.
The complaint states the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of allegations against Litteral in November 2021.
Statements collected during the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit’s investigation say Litteral would send text messages that were sexual in nature, and one individual said when she stopped responding to Litteral’s text messages, he attempted to contact her through Instagram and Facebook Messenger, according to the complaint.
The complaint states on Dec. 29, 2021, Litteral, along with his legal counsel, was interviewed and stated he had no recollection of the allegations and was “black-out drunk” at the time of the allegations. Litteral said he was never drunk at work, he had gone through therapy for his addiction and he is currently sober, according to the complaint.
Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers said Litteral was placed on administrative leave Dec. 8, 2021.
“The district does not generally comment on pending employee discipline or legal matters,” Flowers said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
